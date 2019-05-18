Stephon Gilmore was a huge part of the New England Patriots 2018-19 Super Bowl run, that much we know.
It seems the 28-year-old feels he’s among the NFL’s top corners, and who can blame him? He was a force to be reckoned with in New England’s secondary last season.
Gilmore quote-tweeted Good Morning Football’s post which asked who the best cornerback in the league was. Check it out:
“No comment,” says it all.
Gilmore had two interceptions, 45 tackles and a sack in his extremely productive season with the Patriots, leading their secondary to a Super Bowl victory.
Agree with Gilmore’s comments or not, he’s certainly among the league’s best corners.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images