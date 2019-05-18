Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore was a huge part of the New England Patriots 2018-19 Super Bowl run, that much we know.

It seems the 28-year-old feels he’s among the NFL’s top corners, and who can blame him? He was a force to be reckoned with in New England’s secondary last season.

Gilmore quote-tweeted Good Morning Football’s post which asked who the best cornerback in the league was. Check it out:

🤫 No comment https://t.co/dVpKaWE8fB — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) May 17, 2019

“No comment,” says it all.

Gilmore had two interceptions, 45 tackles and a sack in his extremely productive season with the Patriots, leading their secondary to a Super Bowl victory.

Agree with Gilmore’s comments or not, he’s certainly among the league’s best corners.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images