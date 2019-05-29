Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sun are hot to start the 2019-20 WNBA season.

Connecticut faced a tough task in the 1-0 Indiana Fever, but was victorious in the end with an 88-77 victory at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday night. The game was back-and-forth for much of the night, but the Sun played strong and made sure to keep their lead out of reach.

Jonquel Jones followed up her 20-point performance against the Washington Mystics with 25 points, while Jasmine Thomas (16) and Courtney Williams (13) all reached double figures in Connecticut’s win.

Indiana’s Erica Wheeler led all shooters with 26 points, with Candice Dupree just behind her with 20. Natalie Achonwa also had double-digit points for the Fever with 10.

The Sun moved to 2-0 with the win, while the Fever dropped to 1-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Courtney Williams

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones.

FEVER TAKE LEAD AFTER FIRST

The two teams had a back-and-forth opening quarter that resulted in the Fever taking a two-point lead into the second.

Indiana scored the first bucket of the game, but Thomas sparked a 7-0 run to put the Sun ahead.

Sun on a 7-0 run after the Fever get the first bucket. 7-2 Sun. @athomas_25 started the scoring for Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/KFr1kAExz6 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 28, 2019

The Fever came back and reclaimed the lead but Thomas and Jones combined for a nice pick-and-roll to tie the game 9-9.

TIP: Don't let @jaszthomas and @jus242 run the pick-and-roll all night. Just don't. That tip is for free. pic.twitter.com/LkG0exWH7W — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 28, 2019

The Sun found themselves down 23-21 after the first. Jones paced the team with nine points.

STRONG SECOND FOR SUN

Bria Holmes started a 4-0 run for Connecticut to give her team a 25-23 lead to begin the second quarter.

.@BriaHolmes32 goes on a 4-0 all by herself and gives the Sun the 25-23 lead! pic.twitter.com/X12kNY0eeB — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 28, 2019

The game remained evenly matched as the two teams went back-and-forth for the lead. And Layshia Clarendon made her mark off the bench with six points and two boards.

The Sun were able to hold a slim 40-37 lead after the first half. Jones led all scorers with 14 points, while Dupree paced the Fever with 12.

JONES REMAINS A FORCE

Connecticut started the third quarter hot, going on a 7-2 run that upped its lead to 47-39. Williams split the Fever defense to complete her layup as part of that run and forced Indiana to call a timeout.

Jones continued to be a force for the Sun both on offense and defense. She drained a 3-pointer for her 17th point of the night then followed that up with a nice block on Teaira McCowan. The Sun continued to up their lead with help from Rachel Banham who drained a trey shortly after entering the game.

Ballers. Shot Callers. @rachelbanham_1 enters the game and drills a 3 followed by a @jaszthomas 3 to give the Sun the 56-44 lead. pic.twitter.com/SF3cV0Nw5x — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 29, 2019

The Fever continued to chop away at Connecticut’s lead and came within 10 points with a two-point shot at the buzzer.

The Sun held a 62-52 edge after three. Jones continued to pace shooters with 20 points. Dupree had 16 for Indiana, with Wheeler just behind her with 13. The Sun outscored the Fever 22-15.

SUN CLOSE IT OUT

The Sun didn’t miss a beat in the fourth, with Banham draining a shot from distance to open the quarter.

1⃣ starts the 4⃣ with a 3⃣. pic.twitter.com/eitADGiX7E — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 29, 2019

Connecticut kept a steady 10-point lead throughout the quarter until the Fever came within six with 6:39 to go after a Wheeler three, forcing the Sun to call a timeout.

They got back on track and once again took a 10-point lead with just over four minutes to play thanks to a quick two points from Williams off the bench.

As much as the Fever fought back, the Sun didn’t let them get too close with help from Jones netting her fourth 3-point shot in the final minute of the game.

Indiana couldn’t come back as the Sun made it two straight victories with an 88-77 win.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Teamwork makes the dream work.

UP NEXT

The Sun look to go 3-0 against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. Tip-off from Staples Center is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images