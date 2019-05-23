Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are in the Stanley Cup Final, and TD Garden is ready to go.

It’s been known for a while now that the B’s would be competing in the championship, giving the folks over at TD Garden plenty of time to get the facility, both inside and outside, ready to go.

On Thursday afternoon, both the Bruins and The Garden showcased a few photos on Twitter, and it looks pretty good.

Yeah, looking pretty sharp.

The Bruins will take on the St. Louis Blues in the Final, with Game 1 set to take place Monday. In the meantime, the B’s will have an intrasquad scrimmage Thursday night at The Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images