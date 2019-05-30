Terry Francona was once Alex Cora’s manager in Boston, but times have certainly changed.
The current Cleveland Indians manager will join Alex Cora’s coaching staff at this season’s All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.
Francona was the manager of the Boston Red Sox from 2004-2011, winning two World Series titles along the way. He managed two all-star games in a Red Sox uniform during the 2005 and 2008 seasons.
Cora played for Francona from 2005-2008 in Boston.
The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images