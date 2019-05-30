Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Francona was once Alex Cora’s manager in Boston, but times have certainly changed.

The current Cleveland Indians manager will join Alex Cora’s coaching staff at this season’s All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Terry Francona told a few of us he will be on Alex Cora’s staff for the All-Star Game in Cleveland. That’s a neat thing given their history and mutual respect. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 29, 2019

Francona was the manager of the Boston Red Sox from 2004-2011, winning two World Series titles along the way. He managed two all-star games in a Red Sox uniform during the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

Cora played for Francona from 2005-2008 in Boston.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images