Terry Rozier Has Blunt Reaction To Celtics’ Season Ending Loss To Bucks

This time last year, Terry Rozier was living it up in the postseason limelight. On Wednesday, he finished a disappointing season by going 3-for-9 in 17 minutes of action as the Boston Celtics’ 2018-19 campaign came crashing to an end.
Yes, we knew Scary Terry wasn’t going to have as big of an impact this season thanks to the return of Kyrie Irving, but it seemed to be a tougher adjustment for the guard than most people had assumed.
After Wednesday’s Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Rozier voiced how difficult it’s been for him.
The 25-year-old thanked his friends and family, while also highlighting how difficult Brad Stevens’ job was this year. As many noted, sometimes extreme depth can be a blessing and a curse.
He’s got a point, but when it comes to this offseason and Rozier’s pending free agency, the guard had no interest in speaking.
If Rozier does want out, then he should be praying that Kyrie Irving returns to the Celtics. If the all-star guard walks, Boston likely will match on his contract to bring the affordable Rozier back.
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
