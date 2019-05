Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but the Boston Bruins have set themselves up nicely for a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. And, well, let’s just say the Bruins historically have done well after winning Game 1 of a conference final.

To learn why history is on Boston’s side, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.