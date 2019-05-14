Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s no denying the Boston Red Sox are on a roll.

The Red Sox struggled out of the gate this season but have been Major League Baseball’s best team over the last three weeks. The Red Sox woes’ peaked April 23 when the Detroit Tigers beat them in both games of a doubleheader.

Boston has been the class of MLB since then, winning 13 of 17 games and leading the majors in seven important statistical categories, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long.

Red Sox since being swept by the Tigers in a doubleheader on Apr. 23: .765 win % (13-4, T-1st in MLB) 121 runs scored (1st in MLB)

.283 AVG (1st in MLB)

.383 OBP (1st in MLB)

95 BB (1st in MLB) 2.74 ERA (1st in AL)

.190 opponent AVG (1st in MLB)

.586 opponent OPS (1st in MLB) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 14, 2019

The inconsistencies Red Sox manager Alex Cora lamented after the losses to the Tigers seem to have given way, leaving behind a team that has found its groove.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images