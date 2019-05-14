There’s no denying the Boston Red Sox are on a roll.
The Red Sox struggled out of the gate this season but have been Major League Baseball’s best team over the last three weeks. The Red Sox woes’ peaked April 23 when the Detroit Tigers beat them in both games of a doubleheader.
Boston has been the class of MLB since then, winning 13 of 17 games and leading the majors in seven important statistical categories, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long.
The inconsistencies Red Sox manager Alex Cora lamented after the losses to the Tigers seem to have given way, leaving behind a team that has found its groove.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images