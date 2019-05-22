Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis is having the kind of breakthrough about which most Major League Baseball rookies only can dream.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman leads MLB rookies in a host of offensive categories, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long.

Michael Chavis rookie rankings: .287 AVG (1st in AL)

.385 OBP (T-1st in MLB)

.574 SLG (1st in AL)

.959 OPS (1st in MLB)

9 HR (2nd in AL)

24 RBI (T-2nd in AL) (Min. 50 PA) Since he made his MLB debut, he leads the Red Sox in HR and RBI. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 22, 2019

Chavis, 23, has shined since the Red Sox called him up April 20 from Triple-A Pawtucket. His hot start at the plate puts him historically good company among Red Sox past and present players, and MLB.com this week ranked him No. 2 in its first Rookie of the Year poll of the season behind only Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Chavis passed the eye test early in his Red Sox career, and if his present trend endures he’ll stand the test of time at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images