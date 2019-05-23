Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. already has passed Alex Cora’s eye test.

The Boston Red Sox manager detailed to the The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham on Wednesday what impresses him most about the Toronto Blue Jays third baseman. This week’s Red Sox versus Blue Jays series marks the first time Cora has competed against Guerrero Jr., and the rookie slugger’s athleticism and refined swing made positive impressions on Boston’s World Series-winning boss.

“He dominates the strike zone,” Cora said. “Right now, his swing rate at the edges is up there. But when he dominates the strike zone, he’s very dangerous. You can see the quickness of the bat. For such a big guy he moves very well. He has fun, too, doing it. He’s smiling all the time, which is great.”

Guerrero Jr. was among baseball’s most highly touted prospects in recent memory, and he largely has justified the hype since the Blue Jays called him up late last month. His ability particularly has drawn rave reviews, as he hit the first four home runs of his MLB career in a seven-day span and was named the American League’s player of the week last week.

Cora offered the Blue Jays and the baseball-watching public one tip on handling what appears to be a generational talent.

“Just let him be,” Cora said. “Just let him be and he’s going to be a good player.”

Toronto would do well to heed Cora’s advice.

Thumbnail photo via evin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images