The Boston Bruins are set to open their first Eastern Conference finals matchup since 2013 on Thursday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden.

As is tradition, the team released a hype video on their social media platforms just hours before Thursday’s puck drop. We definitely suggest you add this to your pregame watch list for Game 1, specifically because it’s filled with some quality Bruins-Hurricanes highlights.

Check it out:

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images