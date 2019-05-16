Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This season, the Boston Celtics seemed to lack the grit and intensity that helped them thrive without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward during the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Could Kendrick Perkins help restore some of that killer instinct?

Perkins, who recently announced his retirement and since has made some media appearances, was very vocal about the Celtics during their second-round playoff exit, ripping Boston’s “selfish” performance against the Milwaukee Bucks and calling out Kyrie Irving’s leadership.

Now, Perkins, who spent parts of eight seasons with the Celtics as a player (2003-11), is open to joining Brad Stevens’ staff, which has a vacancy in light of assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving Boston to become the associate head coach at Purdue.

Here’s what Perkins said Thursday on “The Danny Picard Show” podcast:

Kendrick Perkins on if he’d be interested in #Celtics ’ open assistant coaching position: “Absolutely. There’s certain things you can’t turn down, and that’s one of them.” — Danny Picard (@DannyPicard) May 16, 2019

Is this realistic? Who knows? But it’d be entertaining as hell.

Perkins was known for his toughness throughout his playing career, and the thought of him lighting a fire under whichever Celtics return to the locker room next season is very appealing after a 2018-19 campaign in which Boston failed to meet expectations largely because of the seemingly toxic environment surrounding the team.

It’s worth noting Stevens reportedly interviewed longtime NBA coach JB Bickerstaff on Wednesday night, so there might not be any fire to the Perk smoke as fun as the idea is in theory.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images