Work ethic has never been an issue for N’Keal Harry, that much we know. However it sounds like there were times in college where his coaches wished he would have toned it down, in the best way possible.

While at Arizona State, the now-New England Patriots wide receiver would go all out in practice no matter what. Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham told Jeff Howe of The Athletic that Harry would dive for every ball, even during no-pad workouts.

“There was one practice in particular when Graham banned his quarterbacks from throwing passes because Harry was hellbent on keeping anything and everything from hitting the grass,” Howe writes. “Other times, Graham just yelled at his assistant coaches to ensure the players understood the ban on diving during Thursday workouts.”

Harry knows only one speed, which should benefit him once he gets his first taste of NFL action.

“We’re fixin’ to play USC on Saturday and he’s diving for a ball in the end zone, stretching out and making a one-handed catch,” Graham told The Athletic. “I go, ‘N’Keal, don’t be diving for a ball on Thursday. We don’t even have pads on.’ He would just look at me like, ‘What do you mean? I’m catching the ball.’ I don’t want him diving for the ball and getting hurt on Thursday. We’re not real smart if that happens.”

This kind of work ethic sounds pretty familiar, ringing bells of past Tom Brady practice sessions. We’re sure the six-time Super Bowl champ enjoyed Harry’s work ethic during their workout earlier this week, and we know he’ll take a liking to it during training camp later this summer.

Until then, stories from his days at Arizona State and OTA’s will have to do.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images