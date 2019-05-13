Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis basically has been Ted Williams over his first 20 games with the Boston Red Sox.

Actually, he’s been even better than the Splendid Splinter since making his Major League Baseball debut April 20.

Chavis on Sunday went 3-for-5 with five RBIs in the Red Sox’s 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. The 23-year-old infielder now is hitting .282 with six homers and 19 RBIs since his call-up. \

Those 19 RBIs? Well, only two players in Red Sox history amassed more RBIs over their first 20 games than Chavis has.

Check out this tweet from MLB Stats:

.@MichaelChavis11 has the 2nd-most RBI (19) in a @RedSox player's first 20 games. He trails only Ted Williams and George Scott, who both had 20. pic.twitter.com/ygGWR9nLP1 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 12, 2019

Book him for Cooperstown.

For what it’s worth, Williams hit .259 with four homers and 20 RBIs over his first 20 games, while George Scott hit .333 with nine homers and 20 RBIs.

Chavis and the Red Sox will return to the field Tuesday night when they begin a two-game set with the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park.

