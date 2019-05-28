Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jordan Binnington certainly didn’t play poorly in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but the numbers show he might be due for a big performance Wednesday night at TD Garden.

This postseason has been a coming out party for Binnington, and his play is a big reason the Blues even are in the Cup Final. Part of his success is due to the fact that he does a good job bouncing back after losses.

ESPN’s John Buccigross found that Binnington has a solid 1.84 goals against average and .937 save percentage in games following a loss. He’s 5-2 in those contests, as well.

It never was expected to be an easy series for the Bruins, and Binnington absolutely locking things down obviously will make things much tougher for Boston.

In the Game 1 loss, the rookie goaltender turned away 34 of the 37 shots he faced, good for a .919 save percentage.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Bennett/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images