Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You’re not living in the “golden age” of New England sports. You’re living in the “platinum age,” maybe even the “diamond age.”

Hell, you could say you’re living in the age of whatever crazy fake metals that Captain America’s shield and Wolverines claws are made of. (If you’re a Marvel buff, you know that we’re talking about two different metals. Cap’s shield is Vibranium; Logan’s claws are Adamantium.)

ANYWAY…

With the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, New Englanders are on the cusp of enjoying their 13th major pro sports championship in the new century. Furthermore, if the Bruins eventually triumph over either the San Jose Sharks or St. Louis Blues, it will mean they, the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots will have combined for 272 playoff wins since the Y2K bug got stomped out.

That ridiculous number is illustrated in these equally ridiculous tweet from Barstool Sports’ Tucker Boynton:

268 New England playoff wins since the start of the century. Here they are in all of their glory, championships highlighted: pic.twitter.com/M5VzvgBYHO — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) May 18, 2019

That’s a lot of wins, and even more near-heart attacks.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images