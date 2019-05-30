The Red Sox and Yankees will have to wait one more day to begin their series.
Boston and New York were scheduled to begin a four-game set Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, but Game 1 was cancelled due to inclement weather in the area. The Yankees official Twitter account made the announcement Thursday evening.
The teams will play a make-up game Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET as part of a day-night doubleheader. The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham provided more information for the two games:
The original game slated for 4:05 p.m. ET as been moved to 1:05 p.m. It is a separate admission doubleheader.
