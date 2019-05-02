Golf Rumors: Tiger Woods To Celebrate Masters Win At White House

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump soon will cross paths again.

The legendary golfer will visit the White House on Monday to celebrate his 2019 Masters victory, FOX News’ Elizabeth Zwirz and Ed Henry reported Thursday, citing multiple sources. The United States president will host Woods, his longtime friend and golfing partner, just three-plus weeks after he ended his 11-year major-championship drought and earned renewed acclaim from around the sports world for his Masters win.

Trump also will present Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House ceremony, a source familiar with the planning told CNN’s Devan Cole and Kaitlan Collins on Thursday. Woods will join Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Siffords among golfers who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the United States’ highest civilian honors.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images