The Carolina Hurricanes are proving to be no match for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins now are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final after a gutsy Game 3 victory over the Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Carolina had yet to lose a game on home ice entering Tuesday’s tilt, but Boston managed to buck that trend behind a brilliant performance from Tuukka Rask.

Boston’s success against Carolina likely comes as no surprise to Zdeno Chara, who expressed confidence in his team before the series got underway by claiming the B’s are “made for the storm.” The captain reminded fans of this notion after Game 3, which prompted a response by Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback has been awfully invested in the Bruins’ playoff run, and his social media interactions with Chara have delighted sports fans across New England.

We have a feeling the six-time Super Bowl champion will have his voice heard Thursday night when the Bruins go for a series sweep of the Canes.

