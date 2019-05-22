Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has had a busy offseason thus far to say the least.

When the six-time Super Bowl champ isn’t working out with Julian Edelman or attending luxurious gatherings, Brady has been spending time with his family. That was the case Wednesday, as the New England Patriots quarterback took on the role of a barber with his son.

Brady posted a video of himself on Twitter giving his son a haircut in their Brookline, Mass. backyard.

Check it out:

“Are you sure you’ve done this before?” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/usf1hTIegR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 22, 2019

What can’t this guy do? Well, maybe give a decent haircut, according to his son.

Even if Brady doesn’t have a future career in hairstyling, at least he’s happy about Edelman’s recent contract extension.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images