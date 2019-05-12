Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins stormed past the Carolina Hurricanes in dominant fashion in Game 2 on Sunday evening at TD Garden.

Boston suppressed the Canes to more a tropical depression, taking a convincing 6-2 win over Carolina to take a pretty commanding 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

Bruins fans everywhere no doubt were stoked to see the B’s firing on all cylinders, and one them was Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback was keeping up with the game during what must be a pretty busy Mother’s Day slate for the Brady clan, and posted a celebratory message on his Instagram story.

Brady has been keeping up with the B’s postseason run, and has been interacting with Zdeno Chara a bit on social media as well.

The next obvious move is to get the 6-time Super Bowl champ to TD Garden to serve as a banner captain.

Up two games in the series, if the Bruins continue their pace, their next home game could very well be Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. May we see Brady in the building then?

