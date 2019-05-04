Tom Brady Hangs With Baker Mayfield, Many Others In Kentucky Derby Instagram

So, Tom Brady’s hanging out with Baker Mayfield now.

The New England Patriots quarterback showed up early for the Kentucky Derby, taking in some horse racing action Friday before Saturday’s 145th Running of the Roses. But Brady wasn’t some lonely bystander — no no no.

The 41-year-old quarterback rolled with a star-studded posse at Churchill Downs, including none other than Cleveland Browns quarterback Julian Edelman.

Take a look:

What a crew.

Having trouble identifying all those faces? You’re not alone.

I spot (from left) Julian Edelman, Jacoby Brissett, Dan Koppen, Kevin Brady (?), Ben Rawitz, Baker Mayfield, Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Lonie Paxton. Many in there I don't recognize. https://t.co/4o7h6LyTh9 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 4, 2019

In other Brady-related news, the Patriots celebrated “Star Wars Day” by sharing a video of Brady and Julian Edelman lightsaber dueling at Disney World.

Meanwhile, the northeast still is a wasteland of sunless, joyless misery.

