Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Who can blame Rory McIlroy for hoping Tom Brady’s magic dust rubs off on him.

The golf star played a friendly match alongside the New England Patriots quarterback last Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., according to GolfWeek’s Eamon Lynch. McIlroy and Brady faced off against Brady’s friend Jimmy Dunne and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

No one should be surprised to learn Brady and McIlroy beat Dunne and Fitgerld 7&6, “and that was with losing the first (hole),” McIlroy told Lynch with a laugh.

The McIlroy-Brady game came just one week prior to the start of the 2019 PGA Championship, which now is underway at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y.

McIlroy won the PGA Championship in 2014 but he’s a longshot to win this year’s tournament, with oddsmakers pegging his chances equally with 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods and just slightly behind those of favorite Dustin Johnson.

Perhaps oddsmakers should have taken his brush with Brady into consideration when setting their lines?

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images