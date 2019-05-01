Tom Brady Holds Offseason Workout At UCLA, Throws To College Wideouts

Tom Brady worked out with Julian Edelman at Boston College on Saturday, but the New England Patriots quarterback took his talents to a university on the opposite coast for his Wednesday workout.

Brady got his drills in at UCLA Wednesday morning, throwing to Bruins wide receivers Demetric Felton, Kyle Philips and Chase Cota, while snapping some pictures afterwards.

The 🐐 @TomBrady preparing for another season! It's always an honor to see him work!#OnlyAtUCLA pic.twitter.com/o34AncMWGQ — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) May 1, 2019

It makes sense that Brady, an Under Armour athlete and California native, would work out at UCLA, an Under Armour school. Boston College, his last workout location, is also an Under Armour-sponsored university. The six-time Super Bowl champion was sporting all Under Armour gear on both occasions.

The 41-year-old’s niece, Maya, will attend UCLA in the fall to play softball. She’s the No. 2 overall softball recruit in the country.

One more UCLA connection? Brady’s first ever pass at the University of Michigan was against the Bruins. It didn’t go as planned, however. The pass was returned for a touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images