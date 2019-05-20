Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady loves himself a good challenge.

With “Jeopardy” returning to its regular schedule Monday comes the return of James Holzhauer, known by most as “Jeopardy James.” The 35-year-old professional sports gambler has already won $1.6 million during his impressive 22-game win streak, and looks to add on to that total in Monday’s new episode.

Just before the episode aired, Brady (who apparently has been keeping an eye on the program) made a surprising proposal on Twitter.

If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I’ll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

For those who live under a rock, the six-time Super Bowl champ is no fan of the strawberry. But it wouldn’t be the first time he tried one if he lost his own bet.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images