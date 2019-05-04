Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo Reunite At Kentucky Derby With Other Past Patriots

So, that picture of Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield and a bunch other people hanging out at Churchill Downs?

Yeah, that’s got nothing on what Brady shared Saturday afternoon.

Hours before the start of the 145th Kentucky Derby, Brady shared a group photo of himself and many other well-dressed men, including Jimmy Garoppolo. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was far from the only former Brady backup in the star-studded picture, though.

Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Matt Cassel and Kliff Kingsbury all the made the trip. So, too, did former New England Patriots linebacker and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Check this out:

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

What a crew!

No word yet on whether everyone will meet up for a game of flag football after the Running of the Roses, but Brady made sure he was prepared for anything.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports