Tom Brady certainly can understand why Todd Gurley still is upset.

The New England Patriots quarterback liked a photo the Los Angeles Rams running back shared Sunday on Instagram that demonstrates he still resents Boston’s sports success. Gurley, who was in Madascar at the time, wore a gray T-shirt with the words “Fawk Bahston” written on the front in a font and accent with which Boston Red Sox fans are familiar.

Brady was one of the 37,000-plus Instagram users who liked Gurley’s photo, according to Boston.com’s Hayden Bird.

Gurley was one of the NFL’s premier running backs for most of the 2018 season, but a knee injury sidelined him for the Rams’ last two regular season games and hobbled him for much of the postseason. He rushed for just 45 yards on 14 carries combined in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII, in which the Rams fell to the Patriots 13-3 on Feb. 3.

The status of Gurley’s recovery remains unclear, but the four-year, $60 million contract extension he signed last July will allow him to afford as many extravagant vacations and as much salt as heart desires.

