Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is a Patriot through and through, and it looks like the star wide receiver is going to play out his career in New England.

It was revealed Tuesday that Edelman and the Patriots were finalizing a two-year extension for the Super Bowl LIII MVP, which would keep him under contract with the franchise through 2021. New England fans were pretty stoked upon learning the news, as were Tom Brady and the McCourty twins.

Edelman’s new deal includes an $8 million signing bonus as well as $12 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Not a bad birthday gift for the three-time Super Bowl champion, who turned 33 on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images