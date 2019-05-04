Tom Brady Packs Bags For Kentucky Derby In Most Tom Brady Way Possible

If you go on social media this weekend, chances are you’ll see pictures of Tom Brady doing his high-fashion thing at the Kentucky Derby. The New England Patriots quarterback is a regular at Churchill Downs, after all.

However, Brady might have something other than roses and horses on his mind this weekend.

Check out this video from Brady’s Instagram story Friday afternoon:

Would anyone really be shocked if a video popped up of @TomBrady throwing seam routes somewhere at the #KentuckyDerby ? pic.twitter.com/1QeTAN9mxZ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) May 4, 2019

If the 41-year-old can find an open patch of grass in Kentucky, you can bet he’ll put in some work with Julian Edelman.

Brady was all about being in the public eye last week. Most notably, the six-time Super Bowl champion made a somewhat humorous appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images