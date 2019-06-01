Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Tom Brady is forgoing organized team activities again this year, but the New England Patriots quarterback’s arm got plenty of work Friday at his annual Best Buddies touch football game.

The game, which was held at Harvard Stadium, featured Brady slinging passes to kids (including his own), celebrities, donors, prominent Bostonians and several of his current and former Patriots teammates.

This year’s contingent of Pats and ex-Pats consisted of wide receiver Julian Edelman, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back James White, long snapper Joe Cardona, offensive linemen Marcus Cannon, Joe Thuney and Ted Karras and retired pros Troy Brown, Dan Koppen and Christian Fauria.

Per usual, the event was a high-scoring affair, with Team Pepsi (Edelman, Hoyer, Cannon, Thuney) defeating Team Shaw’s (White, Cardona, Karras, Brown) 80-72. Brady played quarterback for both sides and tossed more than a dozen touchdown passes, including this 75-yarder to Edelman:

Julian Edelman burns a noticeably tired Troy Brown for a 75-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/qHMQCT14mP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 31, 2019

Brady’s final stat line also included at least three interceptions, including an impressive one-handed robbery by Steve DeFilippo that earned the Davio’s Restaurant owner “Best Catch” honors.

Brady picked by Steve DiFillippo. Hoyer is here, but it doesn’t look like they’re making a QB change at the moment. pic.twitter.com/RGNxbBN7kN — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) May 31, 2019

The unfortunate “Biggest Drop” award went to Karras, who had two Brady passes slip through his hands. The affable O-lineman took the jab in stride, noting the certificate he received — which bore Brady’s signature — was “actually the only thing I have signed” by the star QB.

The game kicked off the 2019 Best Buddies Challenge, which continues Saturday with a 100-mile bike ride from Boston to Hyannis Port.

Best Buddies International — Brady’s signature charity — is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The roster of Patriots attendees varies by year, but some like Edelman, White and Karras have become annual staples.

“I think it’s a great program, Best Buddies,” White said. “They’re helping people less fortunate than us but have the capabilities of taking care of themselves and kind of managing their own lives, so it’s pretty cool what they do. I found out about (Best Buddies) from my uncle who worked in the same building as their headquarters down in Miami. He kind of introduced me to them, and then it just so happened Tom happened to work with them, holding this event. I’ve been to a couple other events, too.

“I’ve met a lot of good people, met a lot of the Buddies, and that’s what it’s all about. I just keep coming back each and every year. … I’ve been doing it for about three or four years now, and it’s an awesome experience.”

The Patriots currently are in the midst of voluntary OTAs. Brady is expected to join the team for its three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images