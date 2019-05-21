Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Put Tom Brady up for an award, and there’s a pretty darn good shoot he’s taking home the hardware. Not just on the football field either, now the quarterback is out here hauling in Emmys.

Brady’s Facebook series “Tom Vs. Time,” won a Sports Emmy on Monday for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary.

Naturally, Brady took to social media to celebrate the moment.

Proud and humbled. Find your deepest purpose. https://t.co/I9jF7Szni6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 21, 2019

The six-episode series aired between January and March of 2018 and followed the 41-year-old around off the field, giving a look into the quarterback’s training regimen and home life.

Brady’s series was up against HBO’s “Being Serena,” based on tennis legend Serena Williams, ESPN+’s “Quest for the Stanley Cup,” and Prime Video’s “All or Nothing” series based on the Dallas Cowboys and Manchester City F.C.

With six Super Bowl rings and three MVPs, we have to ask … Can Brady go for the EGOT?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images