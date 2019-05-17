Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie McAvoy’s latest Instagram post didn’t go unnoticed by the man who inspired it.

McAvoy tapped into his inner Tom Brady while celebrating the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final berth. The young defenseman and a handful of his B’s teammates reimagined Brady’s now-iconic Instagram video after the AFC Championship Game, which saw the New England Patriots quarterback and Rob Gronkowski silently grin from ear to ear as P. Diddy’s “Bad Boy For Life” played in the background.

We’re not sure how Brady would grade McAvoy and Co.’s impersonation, but the six-time Super Bowl champion did make an appearance in the post’s comment section to show support for the Black and Gold.

McAvoy wasn’t the only Bruins player Brady exchanged with on social media after Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes, as the Patriots star also reminded the B’s they’re #madeforthis on a Zdeno Chara Instagram photo.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images