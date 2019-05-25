Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has been a no-sho thus far at New England Patriots offseason organized team activities, but that hasn’t stopped him from building a rapport with the team’s first-round draft pick.

Brady on Saturday shared photos of a recent workout with receivers Julian Edelman, the beneficiary of a new contract extension, and N’Keal Harry, whom the Patriots selected with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The post also includes a photo of Edelman’s daughter, Lily Rose, as well as a dog.

Mike! But how will he get to know his receivers, Mike?!?!

Harry clearly is serious about living up to lofty expectations in his rookie season. The Arizona State product has been studying the work and habits of Edelman, who’s as good of a role model as a young Patriots receiver could hope for.

