Tom Brady has quickly become a fixture on all social media platforms, which means holiday posts are a sure bet.
The six-time Super Bowl champion double dipped on Sunday, sharing two Mother’s Day posts to Instagram. The first wished his wife, Gisele Bündchen, a happy Mother’s Day, while the second was a very kind message to his mother, Galynn.
Check them out:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for loving us the way that you do! This picture sums it up! Your family loves being with you cuddling and laughing! We rely on you to hold us up when we are down! You are the rock that holds our family together. And we thank you for being so positive and optimistic….ALWAYS…even when we don’t always want to be that! We love you so much! @gisele ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Social media is oftentimes corny, but we have to admit, those were pretty nice.
Well done, Tom.
