Tom Brady has quickly become a fixture on all social media platforms, which means holiday posts are a sure bet.

The six-time Super Bowl champion double dipped on Sunday, sharing two Mother’s Day posts to Instagram. The first wished his wife, Gisele Bündchen, a happy Mother’s Day, while the second was a very kind message to his mother, Galynn.

Check them out:

Social media is oftentimes corny, but we have to admit, those were pretty nice.

Well done, Tom.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images