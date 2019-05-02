Tom Brady To Appear On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Thursday With Special Guest

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continued his busy offseason Wednesday with a morning workout at UCLA, just a few days after the six-time Super Bowl champion went through drills with teammate Julian Edelman at Boston College.

But it’s not all work this offseason for Brady, who managed to find some time for fun on the West Coast, as he’s set to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night.

“Good Morning America” shared a quick preview of Brady’s spot on the show, with a special appearance from another Boston icon.

What happens when you team up @TomBrady and @JimmyKimmel for a challenge? 😂😂SEE MORE TONIGHT on @JimmyKimmelLive! pic.twitter.com/kD0e1ZC9cb — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 2, 2019

Matt Damon and Kimmel have a long-standing bit between each other, so getting Brady involved should be pretty funny.

Damon has made Brady-related appearances on Kimmel’s show before, including impersonations of the quarterback and defending his honor during the Deflategate scandal.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs at 11:35 p.m. ET Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images