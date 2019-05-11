Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oh that Tom Brady, he’s such a ball-buster.

As you might have heard, Julian Edelman on Saturday graduated from Kent State University at the ripe-old age of 32. The New England Patriots receiver took to Twitter to celebrate he and his fellow graduates achievements.

Take a look:

This Saturday, I will be walking with my fellow Kent State graduates. Completing what I started back in 06. I want to set a great example for my daughter, and complete a promise I made to my parents over 10 years ago. To my fellow Golden Flash graduates, Congratulations! #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/4aWQwEDPnF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 9, 2019

Pretty cool, right?

Well, yeah, until Edelman’s quarterback blew up the comments section with this shot:

Congrats on 14 years of college!!! That’s got to be another record you set!! 🤣 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 11, 2019

Hey, if you ask us, you can only get smarter by spending more years in college. Perhaps that TB12 book would’ve been more readable if Brady had spent more time at the University of Michigan.

Jokes on you, Tom.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images