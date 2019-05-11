Oh that Tom Brady, he’s such a ball-buster.
As you might have heard, Julian Edelman on Saturday graduated from Kent State University at the ripe-old age of 32. The New England Patriots receiver took to Twitter to celebrate he and his fellow graduates achievements.
Take a look:
Pretty cool, right?
Well, yeah, until Edelman’s quarterback blew up the comments section with this shot:
Hey, if you ask us, you can only get smarter by spending more years in college. Perhaps that TB12 book would’ve been more readable if Brady had spent more time at the University of Michigan.
Jokes on you, Tom.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images