Football season ended over three months ago, but the Tom Brady content never stops.

The six-time Super Bowl Champion has become a fixture on all social media platforms, and even had a show on Facebook titled “Tom vs. Time.” Because winning championships isn’t enough, Brady’s show was recently nominated for an Emmy under the category of “Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary.”

Proud of the incredible team that made this possible. Can we win a trophy for this? pic.twitter.com/e0m6CQQ3YE — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2019

The wins just keep on coming for TB12.

After the nomination was announced, Brady received a shoutout from Kevin Durant, who also has his own show on ESPN+ titled “The Boardroom.” The New England Patriots quarterback quickly responded to Durant by saying, “thanks champ, you guys are next!”

Take a look at the exchange:

@KDTrey5 thanks champ, you guys are next! — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2019

If Brady really goes all in on TV production, the industry should be nervous. This guy knows how to win. Kind of similar to Kobe Bryant winning an Oscar.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images