Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug is going to his second Stanley Cup Final, and couldn’t be more excited about it.

The Boston Bruins completed the sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night with a 4-0 victory at PNC Arena to advance to their first Cup Final since 2013.

Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak and Chris Wagner were among the players to celebrate postgame, and Krug was all smiles while talking to reporters after the win.

The defenseman noted his team will enjoy the win as they await their opponent from the St. Louis Blues-San Jose Sharks Western Conference Final, adding the B’s are “very excited” to have another chance to bring Lord Stanley back to Boston.

To hear from Krug, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.