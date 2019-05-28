Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s always a bit of a bizarre experience to watch players skate without a helmet nowadays in the NHL.

There’s always the concern about the player’s safety, but it’s also fascinating to watch the fearlessness of a player that doesn’t skate to the bench after losing their bucket.

Such was the case Monday night in Boston, when Bruins defenseman Torey Krug not only played without a helmet for a moment, but flattened St. Louis Blues winger Robert Thomas whilst without a lid.

Krug lost his helmet while tangled with St. Louis winger David Perron in front of Boston’s net, and after getting free, Krug skated the length of the ice and laid the huge hit on Thomas.

After the game, Krug was asked how he will remember the moment. The defenseman delivered a pretty great answer.

“I don’t know, just glad I got a haircut a few days ago,” Krug quipped.

The hit came just moments after the Bruins’ go-ahead goal, and certainly proved to be a nice spark to help guide Boston the rest of the way to its 4-2 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images