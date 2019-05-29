Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It might have been the hit heard around the world, but Bruins defenseman Torey Krug is pumping the brakes on the hype surrounding his check on Robert Thomas in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The devastating blow on the young St. Louis Blues forward set social media ablaze and had Krug’s teammates and coach showering the defenseman with praise, and there even was a comparison to Bobby Orr’s historic goal against the Blues in the 1970 Cup Final.

But Krug isn’t buying it.

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” Krug told reporters after Wednesday’s morning skate, via NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “I can’t even come up with words. I think it’s ridiculous. Hopefully it turns out to be something we remember for a long time.

“It’s taken off,” Krug added. “I’m not on social media right now, but I have a lot of friends and family members that are on social media. It’s taken off and it’s pretty cool for sure. But it’s eyes on the prize right now.”

The hit certainly has had an unbelievable lifespan, remaining at the top of the conversation nearly two days after the hit. And Thomas is out of the Blues’ lineup for Game 2, though St. Louis coach Craig Berube claimed it is unrelated to the hit.

But in the grand scheme of things, Krug’s hit is not even in the stratosphere of “The Goal,” so let’s join Krug in chilling out a bit and acknowledging that it was a good hockey hit, and nothing more.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images