Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If the New England Patriots are in need of safety help this season, maybe they should give Torey Krug a look.

The Boston Bruins blueliner looked like a blitzing defensive back in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. After having his helmet ripped off by David Perron in the St. Louis Blues’ end, Krug bolted back into the offensive zone and absolutely crunched Robert Thomas with a huge hit.

The colossal collision electrified the TD Garden crowd, as well as Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Get some Krug!!!!!!! @ToreyKrug — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) May 28, 2019

The B’s maintained the momentum after Krug’s hit and rolled to a 4-2 win. They’ll look to take a 2-0 series lead Wednesday night before the best-of-seven set shifts to St. Louis.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images