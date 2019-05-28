If the New England Patriots are in need of safety help this season, maybe they should give Torey Krug a look.
The Boston Bruins blueliner looked like a blitzing defensive back in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. After having his helmet ripped off by David Perron in the St. Louis Blues’ end, Krug bolted back into the offensive zone and absolutely crunched Robert Thomas with a huge hit.
The colossal collision electrified the TD Garden crowd, as well as Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
The B’s maintained the momentum after Krug’s hit and rolled to a 4-2 win. They’ll look to take a 2-0 series lead Wednesday night before the best-of-seven set shifts to St. Louis.
