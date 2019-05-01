Trail Blazers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

Damian Lillard’s stellar playoff run continued Monday night, but it wasn’t enough to extend the Portland Trail Blazers’ postseason win streak to three.

Lillard dropped a game-high 39 points in Game 1 of his team’s Western Conference semifinals series, but it was the Denver Nuggets who came out victorious at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets will look to defend home court once again Wednesday night before the best-of-seven set shifts to Moda Center.

Here’s how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images