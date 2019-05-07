Tuukka Rask Has Great Way Of Assessing His Performance This Postseason

Tuukka Rask has been pretty good this postseason, and the Boston Bruins are benefitting from it in a big way.

The goalie had 39 saves in the B’s 3-0 series-clinching victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup playoffs second round.

In the series win over Columbus, Rask was 4-2 with a 1.71 goals against average and .948 save percentage. But even going back to Boston’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Rask has played tremendously and given his team a chance to win.

So how does Rask feel about how he’s played? It’s actually quite simple.

Rask on playing as well as he has in the playoffs: "Better than sucking." — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) May 7, 2019

Truer words never have been spoken.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images