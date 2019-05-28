Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask had a front-row seat to one of Stanley Cup Final Game 1’s most exciting sequences.

Prior to lighting up Robert Thomas with a thunderous hit, Torey Krug engaged in a bit of a scuffle with David Perron right outside of Rask’s crease. Perron effectively straddled Krug’s back before ripping off the helmet of the Bruins blueliner, who proceeded to bolt up ice in search of revenge.

The Krug-Perron incident wasn’t exactly your usual hockey skirmish, and Rask really wasn’t sure what to make of it. Boston’s netminder used some colorful language Tuesday when recalling what transpired in the series opener.

“I was like, ‘what the f— are these guys doing?,’ ” Rask said, per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “But it’s the playoffs, so… ”

Your guess is as good as ours, Tuukka.

It was a relatively stress-free night for Rask, who only faced 20 shots Monday. The veteran goaltender likely will see a bit more action Wednesday night when the Blues aim to even the best-of-seven set before it heads to St. Louis.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images