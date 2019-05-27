Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the Boston Bruins gear up for Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, one player’s stats appear to mirror those of a previous champion.

Tuukka Rask is 12-5 throughout the 2019 postseason, with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. The last time the Bruins won a Stanley Cup Tim Thomas put up very similar numbers.

Thomas went 12-6 leading up to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, earning himself a 2.29 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage along the way.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images