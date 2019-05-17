The Boston Bruins are onto the Stanley Cup Final, and a good chunk of the credit should go to the man in between the pipes.

Tuukka Rask has been a force to be reckoned with throughout the Bruins’ playoff run, which has seen the veteran goaltender go stronger with each passing series. After posting a .928 save percentage in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Rask swelled that number to .948 against the Columbus Blue Jackets followed by an absurd .956 mark in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rask, who has dealt with his fair share of criticism in recent years, is playing some of the best hockey of his career at the perfect time. So much so that even his own Bruins teammates have been floored by his recent tear.

“I don’t even know. I don’t have words for it,” Charlie McAvoy said, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. “They’re getting Grade-A’s in the slot. He’s just standing up and seeing them right into his glove. I sat on the bench tonight, I would see a Grade-A and just shake my head at, like, how easy he made it look. He’s just unbelievable. I’ve always had that belief in him. I know everyone in our room has. He just looks like he’s having fun out there. We’re all reaping the benefits of it.”

A surging goaltender is needed in order to make a run to the Stanley Cup Final, and the B’s have received it in spades. Should Boston rip off four more wins and Rask maintains his high level of play, an additional piece of hardware could be coming his way.

