Twitter Had Field Day With Lakers Expecting To Name Ty Lue Head Coach

It seems a reunion between LeBron James and Ty Lue is on the horizon.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources, the Los Angeles Lakers are “proceeding toward an offer” to bring Lue in as the next head coach of the Purple and Gold. Lue was fired after the Cleveland Cavaliers began the 2018-19 NBA season with a dreadful 0-6 record.
As you know, James and Lue have a history together when both were part of the Cavs, with many believing it really was James who was the voice of the team and not Lue.
Once news broke Los Angeles likely was going to make Lue an offer, a plethora of Twitter users (as they usually do) had jokes and witty comments to make.
Enjoy.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP