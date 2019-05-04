Twitter Had Field Day With Lakers Expecting To Name Ty Lue Head Coach

It seems a reunion between LeBron James and Ty Lue is on the horizon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources, the Los Angeles Lakers are “proceeding toward an offer” to bring Lue in as the next head coach of the Purple and Gold. Lue was fired after the Cleveland Cavaliers began the 2018-19 NBA season with a dreadful 0-6 record.

As you know, James and Lue have a history together when both were part of the Cavs, with many believing it really was James who was the voice of the team and not Lue.

Once news broke Los Angeles likely was going to make Lue an offer, a plethora of Twitter users (as they usually do) had jokes and witty comments to make.

Enjoy.

Lakers hiring Ty Lue as head coach should read “Lakers hiring LeBron James as head coach.” — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 3, 2019

Lebron James : regional manager Ty lue : assistant to the regional manager https://t.co/eBAR2LFn9u — john (@Dat_dudejw) May 3, 2019

Lebron James to be named Head Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. I mean Ty Lue same difference — Rick Radich (@gotti544) May 3, 2019

Lebron James is expected to hire Ty Lue as his assistant head coach ** — Dillon (@itsdillongo) May 3, 2019

So it looks like Lebron James is being named coach of the Lakers. Don't believe that Ty Lue stuff, we all know he kowtows to Lebron. — Chris Fung (@SPTO) May 3, 2019

@Lakers bout to lock in Ty Lue. Which will officially make @KingJames the new head coach of the Lakeshow. Hell yeah ! — Amarjit (@_socialmierda) May 3, 2019

Congratulations to LeBron James for being named head coach and head of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. It's nice of him to give Ty Lue courtside seats for the season. — Daryle Lockhart (@darylelockhart) May 3, 2019

Looks like LA might be serious about signing Ty Lue. So there you have it, Lakers fan. LeBron James is your new head coach. — Michael Dickson (@1MichaelDickson) May 3, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images