With the Carolina facing elimination in the Eastern Conference Final against the Boston Bruins, the Hurricanes made an interesting decision for their Game 4 Siren Sounder.

The Canes recruited Todd Gurley for hyping up fans at PNC Arena on Thursday night with Carolina down 3-0.

The last time Boston fans saw Gurley, he was getting shut down by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, where he ran for just 35 yards on 10 carries. And the North Carolina native’s performance before Game 4 may have been even more disappointing than his effort in February.

Gurley has got nothing on Luke Kuechly, that’s for sure.

And naturally, Twitter had some fun at the Canes’ expense for a bit of reach in selecting Gurley.

Todd Gurley with the most boring siren crank of all time… against the city (region?) that beat him in the Superbowl. Good choice Carolina. — Joe Schroeder (@JoeSchroe85) May 17, 2019

Tonight Todd Gurley just exposed the @NHLCanes sounder. There’s zero correlation between how hard you crank it and the noise because Luke Kuechly almost ripped that thing off last game and it made the same exact sound 😂😂😂😂😂 — Anson Carter (@AnsonCarterLA) May 17, 2019

Trotting out Todd Gurley, who had 35 yards against a New England team in a championship game loss just months ago, is a telltale sign the Hurricanes have officially given up — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) May 17, 2019

Todd Gurley vs. Boston #Bruins? Starting to feel good about the 🧹. — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) May 17, 2019

Todd Gurley already with a more worthwhile performance than his last showing in a Boston playoff game. — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) May 17, 2019

Luke Kuechly could’ve spun Todd Gurley around faster than Gurley spun the siren. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 17, 2019

In fairness, Carolina doesn’t exactly have as many profile athletes as Boston, which has strutted franchise legends like Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque, as well as New England Patriots Julian Edelman, David Andrews and Rob Gronkowski to be Banner Captains in these playoffs thus far.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images