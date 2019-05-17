With the Carolina facing elimination in the Eastern Conference Final against the Boston Bruins, the Hurricanes made an interesting decision for their Game 4 Siren Sounder.
The Canes recruited Todd Gurley for hyping up fans at PNC Arena on Thursday night with Carolina down 3-0.
The last time Boston fans saw Gurley, he was getting shut down by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, where he ran for just 35 yards on 10 carries. And the North Carolina native’s performance before Game 4 may have been even more disappointing than his effort in February.
Gurley has got nothing on Luke Kuechly, that’s for sure.
And naturally, Twitter had some fun at the Canes’ expense for a bit of reach in selecting Gurley.
In fairness, Carolina doesn’t exactly have as many profile athletes as Boston, which has strutted franchise legends like Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque, as well as New England Patriots Julian Edelman, David Andrews and Rob Gronkowski to be Banner Captains in these playoffs thus far.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images