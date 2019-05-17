Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyreke Evans’ offseason just took a turn for the worse.

Evans, who was set to become a free agent after playing for the Indiana Pacers this season, has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the league announced Friday.

Evans, 29, is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years under the program. No other details about Evans’ suspension initially were available, but ESPN.com pointed out that a player can be dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for testing positive for a “drug of abuse”, or if he is convicted of or pleads guilty to the use, possession or distribution of a drug of abuse.

The Pacers released the following statement:

Evans, drafted fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings a decade ago, won Rookie of the Year honors following the 2009-10 campaign. The veteran guard has played for the Kings, Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies in his 10-year career, averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game across 594 contests.

Evans, who signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Pacers last summer, is coming off a season in which he averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images