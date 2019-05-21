Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have made just as many free-agent additions in May than they did when free agency first opened in March. That’s pretty uncommon, but the Patriots are making it work in the bargain aisle.

The Patriots’ latest transaction came Monday — the same day organized team activities began — when they re-signed defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who was on their Super Bowl LIII-winning squad.

Let’s take a look at the Patriots’ 2019 depth chart after New England has added Shelton, Nick Thurman, Shilique Calhoun, Benjamin Watson, Jared Veldheer, Dontrelle Inman and Jamie Collins since the 2019 NFL Draft ended.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady

Brian Hoyer

Jarrett Stidham

Danny Etling

— Brady won’t be present for OTAs so it will be the Hoyer, Stidham and Etling show. NESN.com’s Zack Cox noticed Etling was taking special teams reps Monday during OTAs.

Looks like the Patriots have Danny Etling taking reps on the kick return team. That's new. pic.twitter.com/JQmQZ2k62T — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 20, 2019

It’s smart for the longshot 2018 seventh-rounder to do anything he can to try to earn a roster spot.

RUNNING BACK

Sony Michel

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Brandon Bolden

Nick Brossette

— Harris, a 2019 third-rounder, will have a chance to pass Burkhead on the depth chart during OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason.

SUB BACK

James White

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

— Harris was known as a strong pass-blocker at Alabama, so it’s possible he could see some third-down reps this season, as well.

FULLBACK

James Develin

Jakob Johnson

— German-native Johnson has little chance of making the 53-man roster coming from the NFL’s international gateway program.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman

Demaryius Thomas

Phillip Dorsett

N’Keal Harry

Dontrelle Inman

Maurice Harris

Braxton Berrios

Damoun Patterson

Jakobi Meyers

Ryan Davis

Matthew Slater

Suspended: Josh Gordon

— It was difficult to order those top four receivers prior to OTAs. Thomas is coming off of a torn Achilles, but if he’s healthy and hasn’t lost a step, then he’s the most experienced player after Edelman and likely will start. Dorsett has the third-most experience in the offense behind Edelman and Slater, a special-teamer. Harry has the most upside as a 2019 first-round pick. We’ll guess Thomas won’t be fully healthy to start the season so Dorsett and/or Harry will start Week 1. Inman is a nice insurance policy if Thomas can’t get healthy, Harry can’t quickly catch on and Gordon’s suspension isn’t lifted.

TIGHT END

Ben Watson

Matt LaCosse

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Ryan Izzo

Stephen Anderson

Andrew Beck

Jakob Johnson

— It wouldn’t really shock us if Watson, LaCosse, Seferian-Jenkins or Izzo was starting Week 1. This group is wide open, but Watson received the largest contract, so he tops the depth chart.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Isaiah Wynn

Marcus Cannon

Jared Veldheer

Yodny Cajuste

Cole Croston

Cedrick Lang

Dan Skipper

Tyree St. Louis

— There’s an outside chance Veldheer could push Wynn or Cannon for a starting spot. Cajuste also has some starting upside, but it’s unlikely we see it in 2019, barring injury.

GUARD

Joe Thuney

Shaq Mason

Ted Karras

Hjalte Froholdt

Brian Schwenke

— Thuney and Mason are locked in as starters.

CENTER

David Andrews

James Ferentz

Tyler Gauthier

— Andrews also is locked in as a starter.

DEFENSIVE END

Michael Bennett

John Simon

Deatrich Wise

Chase Winovich

Derek Rivers

Shilique Calhoun

Keionta Davis

Trent Harris

— Simon, Wise, Winovoch, and to a lesser degree, Rivers, Calhoun, Davis and Harris will compete for the No. 2 spot behind Bennett. Simon is most likely to play across from Bennett in Week 1, but Winovich has the highest upside.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Lawrence Guy

Mike Pennel

Adam Butler

Danny Shelton

Byron Cowart

Ufomba Kamalu

David Parry

Nick Thurman

— Shelton will battle for a roster spot with Cowart, Kamalu, Parry and Thurman. The Patriots reportedly also showed interest in signing recently cut All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

If the Patriots sign McCoy, then Shelton, Cowart, Kamalu, Parry and Thurman will have to fight to convince New England to carry a fifth defensive tackle.

LINEBACKER

Kyle Van Noy

Dont’a Hightower

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Jamie Collins

Elandon Roberts

Christian Sam

Calvin Munson

Terez Hall

Brandon King

— Collins is the Patriots’ latest addition at linebacker. He’ll likely serve as a reserve behind Van Noy, Hightower and Bentley, but he could push for a starting role with a solid spring and summer.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore

J.C. Jackson

Jason McCourty

Joejuan Williams

Jonathan Jones

Keion Crossen

Duke Dawson

Ken Webster

D’Angelo Ross

— The biggest question here is how many cornerbacks are the Patriots willing to carry? It seems the maximum would be six. Crossen was ahead of Dawson on the depth chart throughout the 2018 season. Dawson, a 2018 second-round pick, has to prove he’s worth keeping this offseason.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty

Patrick Chung

Duron Harmon

Terrence Brooks

Nate Ebner

Obi Melifonwu

A.J. Howard

Malik Gant

— It’s likely the Patriots carry McCourty, Chung, Harmon, Brooks and Ebner on the 53-man roster, but they could keep four safeties because four cornerbacks — Jason McCourty, Williams, Jones and Dawson — have the versatility to either play safety or fill roles safeties typically fill.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Stephen Gostkowski

LS Joe Cardona

P Ryan Allen

P Jake Bailey

— Allen and Bailey are competing for the punter job. We find it extremely unlikely the Patriots would keep four specialists with all of the competition on the roster, but crazier things have happened.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images