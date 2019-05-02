USWNT’s Roster For 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Revealed

Behold: The United States women’s soccer team that will pursue sporting immortality.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the 23-player U.S. women’s national team roster that will compete to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and crown the country world champion for the fourth time. Striker Alex Morgan and defender Julie Ertz headline the group, which includes several holdovers from the successful 2015 Women’s World Cup-winning team as well as several new faces.

Here’s USA’s 2019 Women’s World Cup squad, per US Soccer.

🗣 BACK FOR FOUR 23 players on the squad. A nation at our back. Our World Cup roster is here.#OneNationOneTeam #FIFAWWC — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 2, 2019

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch; Ashlyn Harris; Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper; Tierna Davidson; Crystal Dunn; Ali Krieger; Kelley O’Hara; Becky Sauerbrunn; Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Morgan Brian; Julie Ertz; Lindsey Horan; Rose Lavelle; Allie Long; Samantha Mewis

Forwards: Tobin Heath; Carli Lloyd; Jessica McDonald; Alex Morgan; Christen Press; Mallory Pugh; Megan Rapinoe

Team USA will vie to cement itself among the all-time greats by successfully defending its world championship at the Women’s World Cup, which will run between June 7 and July 7 in France. USA will play Thailand, Chile and Sweden in Group F.

USA will play South Africa, New Zealand and Mexico later this month in a three-game send-off series ahead of the World Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images